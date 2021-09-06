Ero Copper’s (ERO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.40.

TSE:ERO opened at C$24.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

