Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETTYF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

