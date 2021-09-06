Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday.

ETTYF traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049. Essity AB has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

