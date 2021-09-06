ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 71,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 122,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

