Ether Kingdoms Token Price Down 44.6% This Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $72,712.63 and approximately $118,584.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00066205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00015789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00135944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.41 or 0.00809514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00048258 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

