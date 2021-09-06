Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to announce $4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.54. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $33.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.55 to $34.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $32.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $33.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $256.64 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.09. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.