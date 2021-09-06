Everipedia One Day Volume Tops $44.82 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $191.39 million and approximately $44.82 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,263,891 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

