Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.08 Million

Analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report $360.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.00 million. Exelixis posted sales of $231.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,369. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $27.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

