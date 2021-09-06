Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

