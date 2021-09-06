Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) versus Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) Head to Head Survey

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Experian and Mediaset’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian $5.37 billion 7.72 $803.00 million $1.02 44.11 Mediaset $3.28 billion 0.79 $213.14 million N/A N/A

Experian has higher revenue and earnings than Mediaset.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Experian has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mediaset has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Experian and Mediaset, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 1 3 6 0 2.50 Mediaset 0 3 0 0 2.00

Mediaset has a consensus price target of $6.79, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Mediaset’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mediaset is more favorable than Experian.

Profitability

This table compares Experian and Mediaset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A Mediaset N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Experian beats Mediaset on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services provides information to organizations to help manage the risks associated with extending credit and preventing fraud. The Decision Analytics unlocks the value of its vast store of credit and marketing information, as well as other data sources, by applying expert consulting, analytical tools and software to convert data into valuable business decisions. The Marketing Services helps many of the organizations target and engage to customers through sophisticated marketing strategies that generate significant return on investment. The Consumer Services provides credit monitoring services to millions of consumers via the internet. The company was founded by John Wilfred Peace in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels. It is also involved in the radio broadcasting activates; and other activities, including radio stations, movie production and distribution, teleshopping, publishing activities, licensing and merchandising, and foreign advertising concessions. The company is based in Milan, Italy.

