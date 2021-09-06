Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post $485.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $490.70 million. Express reported sales of $322.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The business had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 651,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Express by 368.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 160.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. 4,667,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,279,611. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $357.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

