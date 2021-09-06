Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.35.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,112,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,874,000 after acquiring an additional 685,866 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 72,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $54.87. 13,847,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,507,855. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

