Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $910,973,198. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

