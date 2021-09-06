Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Financial Survey

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 6.64% 1.40% 1.15% Enerplus -32.54% 26.29% 8.17%

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Enerplus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 9.88 $7.70 million $0.05 89.00 Enerplus $550.34 million 2.86 -$689.29 million $0.07 87.57

Falcon Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Falcon Minerals pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enerplus pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Falcon Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Enerplus has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Falcon Minerals and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.78%. Enerplus has a consensus target price of $10.66, suggesting a potential upside of 73.84%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Enerplus.

Summary

Enerplus beats Falcon Minerals on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

