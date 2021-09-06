Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after buying an additional 446,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after buying an additional 403,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,895. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

