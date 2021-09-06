FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $253.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.18 and its 200 day moving average is $258.37. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

