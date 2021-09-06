FDx Advisors Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 99.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after purchasing an additional 814,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 625,304 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $101.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average is $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

