FDx Advisors Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

NYSE RY opened at $103.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

