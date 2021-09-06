FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $179.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.59 and a 200 day moving average of $189.04.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

