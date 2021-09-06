FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 986.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $502.13 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $504.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 119.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.00.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

