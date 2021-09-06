FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $167.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.91.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,492 shares of company stock worth $48,701,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

