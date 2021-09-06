FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,510 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGBH opened at $25.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

