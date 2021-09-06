FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $244.85 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $246.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.10 and its 200 day moving average is $205.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

