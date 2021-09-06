FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPFI. Northland Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OPFI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,300. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,679,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,076,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 145.9% in the first quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

