FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

OPFI stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. 16,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,300. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

