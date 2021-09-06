Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 4,257 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Infosys by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,351,000 after buying an additional 1,617,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Infosys by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

