Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $57,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $121.88 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

