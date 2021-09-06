Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,708.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

