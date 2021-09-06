Fifth Third Bancorp Has $690,000 Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 34.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of ING opened at $14.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

