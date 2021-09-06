Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 66,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $770,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 47.8% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 63.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.