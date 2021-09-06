Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,217 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after buying an additional 663,363 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 108,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

CPT opened at $153.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $153.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

