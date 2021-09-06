Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 745 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

