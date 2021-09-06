Filecoin Trading 52.4% Higher This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $108.68 or 0.00206035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $11.13 billion and approximately $2.83 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 52.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 102,402,030 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

