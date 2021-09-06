Financial Comparison: Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) vs. RLI (NYSE:RLI)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and RLI (NYSE:RLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and RLI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.71 -$12.73 million N/A N/A RLI $983.63 million 5.00 $157.09 million $2.59 42.04

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atlas Financial and RLI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25

RLI has a consensus target price of $114.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.00%. Given RLI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLI is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RLI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -68.41% N/A -6.36% RLI 24.38% 12.30% 3.57%

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RLI beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services. The Surety segment engages in writing contract surety coverage, licenses and bonds for commercial, energy and industrial sectors. The company was founded by Gerald D. Stephens in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, IL.

