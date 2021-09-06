Financial Comparison: Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Schaeffler and Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schaeffler 1 1 5 0 2.57 Disco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schaeffler and Disco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schaeffler $14.39 billion 0.10 -$484.33 million ($0.72) -11.92 Disco $1.73 billion 6.36 $367.45 million $2.06 29.51

Disco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Schaeffler. Schaeffler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Schaeffler has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disco has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Schaeffler and Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schaeffler 2.84% 18.62% 2.98% Disco 21.38% 16.75% 13.23%

Summary

Disco beats Schaeffler on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions. The Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segment both focuses on Europe, Americas, Greater China, and Asia/Pacific. The company was founded by Georg Schaeffler and Wilhelm Schaeffler in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Disco

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws. The Precision Processing Tools offers dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels. The Other Products handles accessory equipment and its related products. It also includes maintenance services, training services for operation, disassembly, recycling, lease, and contract processing of precision parts. The company was founded on May 5, 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

