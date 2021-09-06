Financial Comparison: Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) vs. Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Rand Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Rand Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rand Capital and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital 343.15% 3.23% 2.55% Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rand Capital and Logan Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Rand Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Rand Capital has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rand Capital and Logan Ridge Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $3.10 million 14.49 $740,000.00 N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.75 -$35.45 million $0.03 895.00

Rand Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logan Ridge Finance.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

