Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $406.01 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $406,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after purchasing an additional 520,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.43. 100,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $333.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.