Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 24,256 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $220,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 33.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.6% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.91. 4,355,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.73. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

