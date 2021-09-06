First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider John Hakopian Sells 2,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40.

First Foundation stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

