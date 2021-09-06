First Horizon Corp Buys 1,421 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

