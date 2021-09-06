First Horizon Corp Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

VIG opened at $162.87 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average of $153.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

