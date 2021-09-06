First Horizon Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First Horizon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $251.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.02 and a twelve month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

