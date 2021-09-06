First Horizon Corp Sells 1,566 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $163.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.13 and its 200 day moving average is $145.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

