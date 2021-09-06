First Horizon Corp Sells 908 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Horizon Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $110.92 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

