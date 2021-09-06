First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.84. 856,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,095. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $60.29 and a 12-month high of $80.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

