First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FUNC. TheStreet raised First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First United in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04. First United has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. First United’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In related news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $53,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,277 shares of company stock worth $131,377. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First United by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First United by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

