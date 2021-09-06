Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FLR opened at $16.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.