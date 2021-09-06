Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
FHTX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
