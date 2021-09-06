Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

FHTX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

