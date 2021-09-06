Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) vs. Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Financial Contrast

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fomento Económico Mexicano and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fomento Económico Mexicano 1.85% 3.10% 1.36% Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A

20.0% of Fomento Económico Mexicano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fomento Económico Mexicano and Zevia PBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fomento Económico Mexicano $23.12 billion 1.32 $188.00 million $0.12 711.50 Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fomento Económico Mexicano has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and Zevia PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fomento Económico Mexicano 0 2 3 0 2.60 Zevia PBC 0 2 4 0 2.67

Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus target price of $114.20, indicating a potential upside of 33.75%. Zevia PBC has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Fomento Económico Mexicano’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fomento Económico Mexicano is more favorable than Zevia PBC.

Summary

Fomento Económico Mexicano beats Zevia PBC on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other. The Coca-Cola FEMSA segment produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages through standard bottler agreements in the territories where it operates. The FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division segment operates a chain of small-format stores in Mexico. The FEMSA-Comercio Health Division segment involves drugstores and related operations. The FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division segment deals with retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, and other car care products. The Heineken Investment segment invests in Heineken and distributes beer in a large number of countries. The Other segment involves other companies and corporate activities. The company was founded by Isaac Garza, José Calderón, José A. Muguerza, Francisco G.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

