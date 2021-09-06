Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 806 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after buying an additional 659,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after buying an additional 607,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

NYSE:YUM opened at $130.92 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

